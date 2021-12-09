Napoli vs Leicester City BlackBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Napoli will welcome Leicester City for a tricky Thursday Group C Europa League encounter at Stadio Maradona as both sides will be looking for points to take them to the knockout stage.

Two points separate the four teams in the group but the Foxes stand a better chance of progressing as they are at the top while Napoli could finish first if they beat the English side and Spartak fail to win against Legia.

Napoli vs Leicester City Latest Odds

A win for Napoli is valued at (2.10) with BlackBet.

A win for Leicester City is tipped to occur at (3.35).

A draw in Naples is considered to occur at (3.70).

Napoli vs Leicester City Team News

Youri Tielemans, after being out for five games with a calf injury, is available for Brendan Rodgers as well as left-back Ryan Bertrand.

The Foxes manager, however, earlier revealed he would miss up to seven players for the Napoli clash due to Covid-19 infections within their camp.



The Serie A club will miss Stanislav Lobotka who sustained an injury during their game against Atalanta. Andre-Frank Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and captain Lorenzo Insigne are also sidelined while Kostas Manolas is a doubt.

Napoli vs Leicester City Preview

The only previous meeting between these sides in European competition saw Napoli earn a point despite trailing by two goals with just over 20 minutes to go, courtesy of a double from Victor Osimhen.

Leicester have never previously faced Italian opposition away from home in European competition, while Napoli have won six of their 10 home matches against English sides in Europe (D2 L2), beating Liverpool 2-0 in their last such match in September 2019.

After going on a run of nine wins from 10 home matches in the group stages of the Europa League between December 2010 and December 2015 (L1), Napoli have since won two of their last five such matches (D1 L2), though did they win their last home match on Matchday 3 against Legia Warsaw.

Leicester won their last away match in Europe, beating Spartak Moscow 4-3, with Patson Daka scoring all four goals. The Foxes have never won consecutive away games in European competition.

Napoli have lost their final group game in just one of the five seasons they've entered the competition at that stage, losing at home to PSV in 2012-13 (P5 W3 D1 L1 on MD6 in total).

Napoli vs Leicester City Tips and Predictions

Leicester City have scored 10 goals in their last five games where they have conceded eight and kept no clean sheet. Napoli scored 11 goals, conceded 10 and kept just a clean sheet in the same number of games. Punters can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (1.64) with BlackBet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.