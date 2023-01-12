Napoli vs Juventus: Can Osimhen end the Old Lady’s momentum?

The Partenopei could go 10 points clear of Massimiliano Allegri’s crew with a win on Friday night

As mature performances go, Napoli defeating Sampdoria on Sunday ranks highly. The emotion at the Marassi was palpable in Samp’s first home game since the passing of club legend Gianluca Vialli, who won Serie A with the side in 1990-91.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were favourites to pick up maximum points against the struggling home side but still needed to earn success against the motivated hosts. After Matteo Politano missed a sixth-minute penalty, the Partenopei probably feared it was going to be one of those days.

Spalletti had spoken of the need to respond following their underwhelming 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the preceding gameweek, a match in which the side from Naples were unrecognisable.

Victor Osimhen had been below-par at San Siro, failing to inspire the Napoli attack against the Nerazzurri, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia subdued on the night when the dominant side in Italy lost their unbeaten record.

That resurrected doubts about the Nigerian’s capability of being the difference-maker in the big games, forgetting his impact at Roma and Atalanta.

About 40 minutes after Politano failed to convert from 12 yards, Osimhen had opened the scoring with a typical striker’s finish in the 19th minute and was instrumental to Sampdoria playing the rest of the game with 10 men, following Tomas Rincon’s wild tackle on the Super Eagle six minutes before the interlude.

Spalletti’s crew were in control and their number nine was pivotal to opening up the game and making the Azzurri play the whole second 45 with a man more. It ended 2-0 to Napoli, just what the doctor ordered after that reverse in Milan.

The rest of the weekend went smilingly for the side from Naples. Last year’s champions AC Milan lost a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Roma, Inter could not defeat 15th-placed Monza and Lazio also lost a 2-0 lead to draw with Empoli.

Juventus were the only side not named Napoli to have picked up maximum points, continuing their unexpected ascent and momentum. Both sides meet on Friday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Since losing 2-0 at Milan at the start of October, Massimiliano Allegri’s troops have claimed eight successive top-flight victories in Serie A, scoring 14 times and conceding none.

Several of those wins have been underserved on the balance of play but the Old Lady’s run has epitomised the club’s motto: Winning is not important; it is the only thing that matters.

Allegri’s men may not be free-flowing in attack, as evidenced by 26 goals scored in 17 games. But their defensive strength is what is fuelling this rise in the standings. Their experienced coach is refusing to talk about the title, claiming Friday’s hosts are the best side in Italy but the Juventus boss is all too aware of what a win at the Maradona means for the Scudetto race.

Victory for the Bianconeri puts them four points back of the Partenopei, with the season not even at its halfway point. With Napoli viewed by some as perennial chokers, a plethora of observers will expect more of the same from a club chasing its first Scudetto in a generation.

Osimhen relishes the prospect of facing the competition’s meanest defence that has let in only seven goals in 17 games, by far the stingiest rearguard of any side in Europe’s major leagues.

“Big game [against Juventus], big team, we have a great squad and the most important thing is to win,” he told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia. “Any player can make the difference for us.”

The Nigeria international has never found the back of the net against Friday’s opponents, and it remains to be seen if they afford him space to thrive on Friday. Inter were able to deprive the centre-forward space to run into and made sure crosses from wide positions posed little danger, an approach Allegri’s team could employ to limit the Nigerian’s menace.

Advanced analytics show that Juventus’ defensive meanness owes much to Mattia Perin and Wojciech Szczesny, who have prevented seven goals between them based on the quality of chances faced. The Old Lady’s Expected Goals Against (xGA) of 17.9 highlights an overperformance that ought not to be sustained for the remainder of the campaign.

That gives the competition’s top scorer and the division’s highest scorers the requisite belief despite Friday’s visitors forgetting what it feels like to concede a goal.

It is something Osimhen and his colleagues would look to remind them of in gameweek 18. They have already proved their mettle in several high-profile clashes this term and will back themselves to put pay to any rising belief in the Old Lady’s camp of mounting a Scudetto assault.