Napoli striker Osimhen receives first career red card in Serie A opener
Getty Images
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was shown a straight red card in their Serie A opener against newly promoted Venezia on Sunday.
Osimhen was punished for a violent conduct on Daan Heymans in the 23rd minute.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Luciano Spalleti's men held their visitors to a goalless at halftime.
Editors' Picks
- Mendy more crucial to Chelsea's Premier League hopes than Lukaku - ex-Nigeria striker Olorundare
- Lukaku makes dream second Chelsea debut with Drogba-esque Arsenal demolition
- Red-hot Awoniyi scores as Union Berlin hold Akpoguma’s Hoffenheim
- 'We're often victims of the labels placed upon us' - Ex-Chelsea coach Gotti on Jorginho, Sarri & Mourinho
More to follow...