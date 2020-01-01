Napoli stars Koulibaly & Milik 'are on the way out', says president De Laurentiis

The duo have been tipped for big-money moves away, as Man City continue to be linked with the Senegal defender

President Aurelio De Laurentiis has said that star duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik "are on the way out, transfer market permitting."

international Koulibaly has long been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, with , and all reported to have an interest.

Milik, meanwhile, appears set to stay in and join either or after he found the back of the net 11 times in last season.

Though both players appear close to the exit door, De Laurentiis has insisted that neither will be sold unless Napoli's asking price is met.

“Koulibaly and Milik are both on their way out, transfer market permitting,” De Laurentiis told Canale 21.

“So, if the transfer market allows us to sell these two excellent players, we will know how to replace them. If not, then we’ll discuss it again next year.”

City have been strongly linked with Koulibaly as Pep Guardiola's side look to strengthen in defence after falling short in the Premier League and last term.

The Blues have already sealed a £40 million ($52m) move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, but they may have to shell out even more to land Koulibaly.

In July, De Laurentiis said that his side's asking price for the 29-year-old was €90m (£80m/$107m).

The Napoli chief told Sky Italia: "Kalidou is a great person, I would be terribly sad to lose him. But there is a time for everything, even to move apart.

"But the €90m is not on the table and so it takes two to make a deal."

Koulibaly joined Napoli from Belgian side in 2014 and has a contract with the Serie A side through 2023.

Milik's deal with Napoli expires at the end of the upcoming season, meaning the club will have to sell soon if they wish to avoid the possibility of him leaving on a free.

Still, De Laurentiis is reportedly demanding €50m (£44m/$59m) for the Polish striker, who moved to Napoli from ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has hit double digits in league goals in the past two seasons.