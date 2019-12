Napoli sack Ancelotti after sealing qualification for Champions League knockout phase

have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti just hours after he helped the side seal qualification for the knockout phase.

"Napoli has decided to revoke the role of first-team manager Carlo Ancelotti," a club statement read.

"The friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact."

More to follow...