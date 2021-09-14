The 22-year-old Super Eagle picked up an injury as his team battled from a goal down to sink the Old Lady on Saturday

Napoli have confirmed striker Victor Osimhen is training on his own as they prepare to face Leicester City on Thursday.

The Nigeria international picked up an injury during the team’s 2-1 win against rivals Juventus at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly popping up with a late strike to sink the Old Lady on Saturday.

It was Juventus who had taken the lead courtesy of Alvaro Morata in the 10th minute but Napoli came back a more rejuvenated side in the second half to level matters through Matteo Politano before the Senegalese star scored the winner in the 85th minute.

Napoli have now turned their focus to the Europa League opening fixture against Leicester at King Power Stadium and are sweating on the fitness level of the Super Eagle star.

“Napoli were back at the Konami Training Centre on Monday morning following their win over Juventus on Saturday,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

“Next up for the Azzurri is their Europa League group stage opener away at Leicester City on Thursday [21:00 CEST kick-off].

“At the training ground, the squad kicked off the session with a practice game using smaller goals, followed by group tactical work. Those who weren't involved from the start in the defeat of Juventus then got stuck into a mini-match.

“Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam trained with the group for the full session, while Diego Demme and Victor [Osimhen] had individual sessions outside.

“Stanislav Lobotka received treatment and did individual work outside, with Lorenzo Insigne training in the gym after he picked up a knock on Saturday.”

The Italian side will face a wounded Leicester side who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in their last league assignment.