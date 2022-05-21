Napoli’s Osimhen, Barcelona’s Oshoala headline nominees for the Ballers Awards

Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Getty/Goal

Thanks to their impressive displays in 2021, the Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars have been shortlisted for individual honours

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is among the nominees for the 2021 Ballers Awards.

In a plush unveiling ceremony held on Friday evening, the Super Eagle will compete for honours in four categories namely: Fans Favourite Baller, Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year, while his effort against Lesotho will compete for the Super Eagles Goal of the Year.

Thanks to her impressive outing for Barcelona – a team she helped win the Spanish league title as well as walk home with the topscorer’s gong, Oshoala faces stiff challenge in Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamake Nnadozie, Uchenna Kanu and Christy Uchebe in the quest to be named as the Baller of the Year Female.

Oshoala must also negotiate her way past Watford’s William Troost-Ekong, Saudi Arabia based Odion Ighalo, and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the Humanitarian of the Year Prize.

Editors' Picks

Calvin Bassey’s impressive form for Scottish Premiership side Rangers has not gone unrecognised as he will compete with Anayo Iwuala, Monday Gift, Raphael Onyedika and Abraham Marcus in the Revelation of the Year category.

“We are in for the biggest football award show in Nigeria. We are bringing some innovations, we are expanding it to more categories, the event itself is going to be bigger, publicity is going to be much bigger,” event organiser Gbenga Salu told the Completesports.

“We are talking in collaboration with some foreign media as well to make sure that even the players that are nominated they get joy out of being nominated by their clubs, media outlets and all that. So I think people should just expect the biggest award show in Nigeria."

This year’s edition is expected to be viewed by over 500,000 people on major TV stations across Nigeria.

NOMINEES IN FULL

Revelation of the Year
Anayo Iwuala
Calvin Bassey
Monday Gift
Raphael Onyedika
Abraham Marcus

Fans Favourite Baller
Victor Osimhen
Asisat Oshoala
Kelechi Iheanacho
Ola Aina
Maduka Okoye
Joe Aribo
Ahmed Musa

Goalkeeper of the Year
Maduka Okoye
Adebayo Adeleye
Francis Uzoho
Adewale Adeyinka

Defender of the Year
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Zaidu Sanusi
Olisa Ndah

Midfielder of the Year
Joe Aribo
Wilfred Ndidi
Frank Onyeka
Bonnke Innocent

Forward of the Year
Victor Osimhen
Anthony Nwakaeme
Paul Onuachu
Kelechi Iheanacho
Sadiq Umar

Baller of the Year - Male
Paul Onuachu
Joe Aribo
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho

Baller of the Year - Female
Rasheedat Ajibade
Asisat Oshoala
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Uchenna Kanu
Christy Ucheibe

Humanitarian of the Year
Asisat Oshoala
William Troost-Ekong
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa

Most Promising Baller
Afolabi Yusuf
Adewale Oluwatobi
Monday Gift
Ajani Waheed
Afolabi Timothy
Ibrahim Bala

Coach of the Year
Kennedy Boboye
Diepreye Telbowei
Fatai Osho
Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles Goal of the Year

Iheanacho vs Liberia (Second Goal)
Onuachu vs Lesotho
Osimhen vs Lesoho
Leon Balogun vs Central African Republic

Best Local based player
Silas Nwankwo
Adeleke Adekunle
Olisa Ndah
Charles Atshimene
Anayo Iwuala

Best TV/Vlog

Jimmie Akinsola(Supersports)
Brenda Shima (AIT)
Hindsight Podcast
Kenny Ogunmiloro (BCOS TV)

Best Print/Online

Article continues below

Ikenwa Nnabuogor (Score Nigeria)
Shina Oludare (GOAL.COM)
Omoniyi Feranmi (Premium Times)
Ojora Babatunde (OJB Sports)

Best Sports Photography

Ayodele Ibidapo
Victor Modo
Justina Aniefiok
Christopher Onah 