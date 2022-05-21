Napoli’s Osimhen, Barcelona’s Oshoala headline nominees for the Ballers Awards
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is among the nominees for the 2021 Ballers Awards.
In a plush unveiling ceremony held on Friday evening, the Super Eagle will compete for honours in four categories namely: Fans Favourite Baller, Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year, while his effort against Lesotho will compete for the Super Eagles Goal of the Year.
Thanks to her impressive outing for Barcelona – a team she helped win the Spanish league title as well as walk home with the topscorer’s gong, Oshoala faces stiff challenge in Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamake Nnadozie, Uchenna Kanu and Christy Uchebe in the quest to be named as the Baller of the Year Female.
Oshoala must also negotiate her way past Watford’s William Troost-Ekong, Saudi Arabia based Odion Ighalo, and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the Humanitarian of the Year Prize.
Editors' Picks
- Origi is leaving Liverpool - but will Salah, Mane and Milner follow suit?
- Arteta out or trust the process? Arsenal’s collapse sparks familiar debate
- Man City's De Bruyne beats Salah to win Premier League Player of the Season
- 'It’s just a football game' - Guardiola tries to keep the ordinary in extraordinary final day
Calvin Bassey’s impressive form for Scottish Premiership side Rangers has not gone unrecognised as he will compete with Anayo Iwuala, Monday Gift, Raphael Onyedika and Abraham Marcus in the Revelation of the Year category.
“We are in for the biggest football award show in Nigeria. We are bringing some innovations, we are expanding it to more categories, the event itself is going to be bigger, publicity is going to be much bigger,” event organiser Gbenga Salu told the Completesports.
“We are talking in collaboration with some foreign media as well to make sure that even the players that are nominated they get joy out of being nominated by their clubs, media outlets and all that. So I think people should just expect the biggest award show in Nigeria."
This year’s edition is expected to be viewed by over 500,000 people on major TV stations across Nigeria.
NOMINEES IN FULL
Revelation of the Year
Anayo Iwuala
Calvin Bassey
Monday Gift
Raphael Onyedika
Abraham Marcus
Fans Favourite Baller
Victor Osimhen
Asisat Oshoala
Kelechi Iheanacho
Ola Aina
Maduka Okoye
Joe Aribo
Ahmed Musa
Goalkeeper of the Year
Maduka Okoye
Adebayo Adeleye
Francis Uzoho
Adewale Adeyinka
Defender of the Year
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Zaidu Sanusi
Olisa Ndah
Midfielder of the Year
Joe Aribo
Wilfred Ndidi
Frank Onyeka
Bonnke Innocent
Forward of the Year
Victor Osimhen
Anthony Nwakaeme
Paul Onuachu
Kelechi Iheanacho
Sadiq Umar
Baller of the Year - Male
Paul Onuachu
Joe Aribo
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Baller of the Year - Female
Rasheedat Ajibade
Asisat Oshoala
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Uchenna Kanu
Christy Ucheibe
Humanitarian of the Year
Asisat Oshoala
William Troost-Ekong
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Most Promising Baller
Afolabi Yusuf
Adewale Oluwatobi
Monday Gift
Ajani Waheed
Afolabi Timothy
Ibrahim Bala
Coach of the Year
Kennedy Boboye
Diepreye Telbowei
Fatai Osho
Gernot Rohr
Super Eagles Goal of the Year
Iheanacho vs Liberia (Second Goal)
Onuachu vs Lesotho
Osimhen vs Lesoho
Leon Balogun vs Central African Republic
Best Local based player
Silas Nwankwo
Adeleke Adekunle
Olisa Ndah
Charles Atshimene
Anayo Iwuala
Best TV/Vlog
Jimmie Akinsola(Supersports)
Brenda Shima (AIT)
Hindsight Podcast
Kenny Ogunmiloro (BCOS TV)
Best Print/Online
Ikenwa Nnabuogor (Score Nigeria)
Shina Oludare (GOAL.COM)
Omoniyi Feranmi (Premium Times)
Ojora Babatunde (OJB Sports)
Best Sports Photography
Ayodele Ibidapo
Victor Modo
Justina Aniefiok
Christopher Onah