Napoli’s Osimhen, Barcelona’s Oshoala headline nominees for the Ballers Awards

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is among the nominees for the 2021 Ballers Awards.

In a plush unveiling ceremony held on Friday evening, the Super Eagle will compete for honours in four categories namely: Fans Favourite Baller, Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year, while his effort against Lesotho will compete for the Super Eagles Goal of the Year.

Thanks to her impressive outing for Barcelona – a team she helped win the Spanish league title as well as walk home with the topscorer’s gong, Oshoala faces stiff challenge in Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamake Nnadozie, Uchenna Kanu and Christy Uchebe in the quest to be named as the Baller of the Year Female.

Oshoala must also negotiate her way past Watford’s William Troost-Ekong, Saudi Arabia based Odion Ighalo, and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the Humanitarian of the Year Prize.

Calvin Bassey’s impressive form for Scottish Premiership side Rangers has not gone unrecognised as he will compete with Anayo Iwuala, Monday Gift, Raphael Onyedika and Abraham Marcus in the Revelation of the Year category.

“We are in for the biggest football award show in Nigeria. We are bringing some innovations, we are expanding it to more categories, the event itself is going to be bigger, publicity is going to be much bigger,” event organiser Gbenga Salu told the Completesports.

“We are talking in collaboration with some foreign media as well to make sure that even the players that are nominated they get joy out of being nominated by their clubs, media outlets and all that. So I think people should just expect the biggest award show in Nigeria."

This year’s edition is expected to be viewed by over 500,000 people on major TV stations across Nigeria.

NOMINEES IN FULL

Revelation of the Year

Anayo Iwuala

Calvin Bassey

Monday Gift

Raphael Onyedika

Abraham Marcus



Fans Favourite Baller

Victor Osimhen

Asisat Oshoala

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ola Aina

Maduka Okoye

Joe Aribo

Ahmed Musa

Goalkeeper of the Year

Maduka Okoye

Adebayo Adeleye

Francis Uzoho

Adewale Adeyinka

Defender of the Year

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong

Zaidu Sanusi

Olisa Ndah

Midfielder of the Year

Joe Aribo

Wilfred Ndidi

Frank Onyeka

Bonnke Innocent

Forward of the Year

Victor Osimhen

Anthony Nwakaeme

Paul Onuachu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Sadiq Umar

Baller of the Year - Male

Paul Onuachu

Joe Aribo

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Baller of the Year - Female

Rasheedat Ajibade

Asisat Oshoala

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Uchenna Kanu

Christy Ucheibe

Humanitarian of the Year

Asisat Oshoala

William Troost-Ekong

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Most Promising Baller

Afolabi Yusuf

Adewale Oluwatobi

Monday Gift

Ajani Waheed

Afolabi Timothy

Ibrahim Bala

Coach of the Year

Kennedy Boboye

Diepreye Telbowei

Fatai Osho

Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles Goal of the Year

Iheanacho vs Liberia (Second Goal)

Onuachu vs Lesotho

Osimhen vs Lesoho

Leon Balogun vs Central African Republic

Best Local based player

Silas Nwankwo

Adeleke Adekunle

Olisa Ndah

Charles Atshimene

Anayo Iwuala

Best TV/Vlog

Jimmie Akinsola(Supersports)

Brenda Shima (AIT)

Hindsight Podcast

Kenny Ogunmiloro (BCOS TV)

Best Print/Online

Ikenwa Nnabuogor (Score Nigeria)

Shina Oludare (GOAL.COM)

Omoniyi Feranmi (Premium Times)

Ojora Babatunde (OJB Sports)

Best Sports Photography

Ayodele Ibidapo

Victor Modo

Justina Aniefiok

Christopher Onah