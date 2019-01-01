Napoli draw against Salzburg is a difficult moment I will learn to overcome - Koulibaly

The Senegalese centre-back is not satisfied with the single point his team picked up in Tuesday's Champions League game

Kalidou Koulibaly admitted it is a difficult moment for after settling for a 1-1 draw against at Stadio San Paolo.

Hirving Lozano saved Carlo Ancelotti's men from defeat with his 40th-minute equaliser after Erling Haaland broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

The international gave away the penalty after tripping Hee-Chang Hwang in the 18-yard box.

Tuesday's result stretched Napoli's recent poor run of results as they are yet to win a game since October 23, when they defeated the same Austrian opponents 3-2, with three of their last four games ending in draws.

At the end of the game, Koulibaly voiced the emotion of the players and assured the club faithful of his commitment to turn things around.

"We are not happy: we wanted to win it! For this shirt and for our fans I will always give everything I have: it is a difficult moment, which I will know how to overcome," the 28-year-old tweeted.

Non siamo contenti: volevamo vincerla!

Non siamo contenti: volevamo vincerla!

Per questa maglia e per i nostri tifosi darò sempre tutto quello che ho: è un momento difficile, che saprò superare 💪🏿

Napoli are second in Group E with eight points after four games and they visit group leaders for their next game at Anfield on November 27.