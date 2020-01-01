Nantes manager Gourcuff confirms Moses Simon’s return from injury ahead of Marseille clash

The Nigeria international will be available for selection when the Canaries slug it out against Andre Villas-Boas’ men

manager Christian Gourcuff has revealed Moses Simon has returned from a thigh muscle strain ahead of their game against on Saturday.

The international suffered the injury problem in their defeat to French champions in October.

The winger has subsequently missed Nantes’ last three games, including their draw against Lens last time out at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The 25-year-old was also not available for the Super Eagles’ 2022 qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

Ahead of their clash against Andre Villas-Boas’ men, Gourcuff has confirmed Simon will be available for selection for the encounter and also provided an update on Mali international Charles Traore.

"The good news, which was expected, is the return of Moses Simon who will travel to Marseille,” Gourcuff said in a pre-match press conference.

“No additional problems to report. Charles [Traore] is still unavailable. We will have to see his physical condition in a few days.

“Regarding Anthony [Limbombe] and Roli [Pereira de Sa], we should not plan before the end of the year."

Simon has been a key member of the Canaries since teaming up with the French club in 2019, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The forward has featured in more than 32 appearances for the club across all competitions and in the current campaign has made eight appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Nantes are 14th on the Ligue 1 table after gathering 13 points from 11 games and Simon will hope to help the Canaries return to winning ways against Marseille after their back-to-back draws against Metz and Lens.