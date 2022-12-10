Nantes make Mvungi first Tanzanian in Ligue 1 as youngster joins from Czech side MFK Vyskov

Tanzanian midfielder Omar Abbas Mvungi has become the first player from the East African country to sign for a Ligue 1 club after joining Nantes.

Mvungi becomes first Tanzanian in Ligue 1

The youngster is highly-rated after starring in the 2021 Cecafa U17

Midfielder likely to make his debut for the club in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The young midfielder was snapped up by Nantes following successful trials with the club, joining from Czech second division side MFK Vyskov.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mvungi was Tanzania's best player in their run to the Cecafa U17 final last year before losing to Uganda.

He has been compared to former Tanzania forward Kelvin John due to his wide strides and ability to take on people while possessing a powerful shot.

Sports agency Rainbow Sports which facilitated the deal said the player has signed a long-term deal with the Canaries who had a poor first half of the season, winning just two games to sit 15th on the Ligue 1 table with 13 points by the time the league took a break.

Mvungi is the eighth African player on the books of Nantes, joining Nigerian Moses Simon, Cameroon duo Jean-Charles Castelletto and Ignatius Ganago, Congolese Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Traore from Mali, Egyptian Mostafa Mohamed, on loan from Galatasaray, and reserve player Adel Mahamoud from Comoros.

WHAT’S NEXT? Nantes will return to Ligue 1 action against Lorient on December 21 but Mvungi will have to wait until January to be involved.