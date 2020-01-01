Nani provides superstar touch to kickstart MLS is Back tournament

The Orlando City star scored the big goal on Wednesday to begin a rivalry and a brand new competition

The age-old belief is that the biggest stars step up in tournament play. Now, the is Back tournament is seemingly exempt from any form of age-old belief, given the act that it is a hastily-invented tournament made in reaction to a worldwide pandemic. There are few, if any, long-standing beliefs that will apply to whatever mayhem will occur on the field in Orlando over the next month.

Still, it was somewhat fitting that a player that might just be the biggest name playing in MLS today kickstarted that tournament with a last-gasp winner and, ultimately, a memorable moment to give this competition some life.

In a match that was certainly overshadowed by everything going on off the field, Wednesday night's tournament-opening clash between and Miami was won by a late winner from Nani, who fired home in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a tournament-opening win.

It wasn't the most awe-inspiring match nor the most watchable, but thanks to Nani's magic, it was one that saw Orlando strike the first blow against their newfound rivals.

Wednesday's match, in many ways, was put on the backburner due to all of the things that existed outside of it. The MLS bubble is still figuring out how to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with one team, FC Dallas, already withdrawing, and another, Nashville SC, perhaps soon to follow.

Meanwhile, the start of the match saw the focus turn towards the Black Lives Matter movement as players representing every MLS club gathered for an emotional display.

Eventually, though, soccer was played and there was some form of normalcy for a few minutes. It was hard to know what to expect but, by and large, the teams provided a scrappy, back-and-forth match. There were moments where it looked like you were watching teams that hadn't played in four months, but there were also moments where this felt like a game.

After a fairly quiet first half, the first of those moments came from Inter Miami, who opened the second half with a perfectly-worked team goal. It was the second goal in the team's short history, with Juan Agudelo stabbing home a cross from Victor Ulloa to give Miami the lead.

Shortly after, though, the life was sucked out of the already crowd-less stadium. Following an elbow from Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, Inter Miami defender Andres Reyes went down to the ground, visibly struggling to breathe. The defender was in obvious pain for several minutes, with a delayed medical response leading to a scary situation. By the time Reyes was carted off the field, the excitement from Agudelo's goal was gone and an already emotional night reached a new level.

To that point, Nani had been held relatively quiet. Orlando had fared well, maintaining a bulk of the ball, but had done little with it. That was until the 70th minute when the former star provided his first moment of magic.

After beating his man down the left side, Nani drove towards the goalline and whipped in a cross. That cross weaved its way through the box and towards a sliding Chris Muller, who tapped home the equalizer.

That turned out to be a mere warm-up for the Portuguese star, who then scored the game-winner deep into the stoppage time caused by Reyes' injury. It wasn't a vintage Nani goal or some otherworldly display. Rather, it was a case of right place, right time for Nani, who pounced on a loose ball in the box and rifled a shot past Luis Robles to seal Orlando's victory.

It was exactly the result that MLS would have wanted, even if some of the steps towards getting there weren't ideal. MLS is the first men's league back in action in the U.S., giving the league a unique spotlight that doesn't often exist. While the pregame solidarity will likely be the overarching talking point, Nani scoring a stoppage-time winner is surely a fitting start to a tournament that promises to provide the unexpected.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact play. And there are still plenty of games to be played, hopefully, as the focus will at some point turn towards soccer and the normalcy that comes with it.

This match was just the start of a tournament and rivalry that MLS hopes will get better as it goes along. At some point, these two teams will meet in a venue and scenario worthy of the occasion.

Wednesday's clash was simply a unique and unforeseen beginning, one that saw a global star celebrate a tournament-opening win in a lifeless stadium.

Nani and Orlando came out on top on this warm night at Disney, even if no one was there to see it.