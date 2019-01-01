Nana Bonsu confident of Enugu Rangers’ chances against Bantu FC

The Flying Antelopes goalkeeper has reiterated his conviction that they would return from Lesotho with an impressive result

Enugu Rangers’ Nana Bonsu has stated that the Flying Antelopes have respect for their Caf Confederation Cup playoff opponents, Bantu FC of Lesotho but that they are optimistic they can emerge from the first leg tie billed for Sunday in Mafeteng unscathed.

The Flying Antelopes are seeking a place in the second tier club competition’s group stage and they must beat the Lesotho Premier League champions to achieve their aspiration and Bonsu who has been impressive for the team between the sticks assures their fans that they are ready for the battle which will start first away from home before the decider in Enugu.

Bonsu noted that hard work and dedication of the players, coaches and other team officials have been crucial in their campaign in Africa this term and that they are eager to repay the untiring effort of the team with a ticket to the group stage irrespective of what Bantu FC throw at them in the first leg.

“Truly speaking, God is the main reason we are where we are today in the competition coupled with unity, self-determination and motivation from supporters, management and government,” Bonsu told club media.

“I have the belief that we can overcome the Bantu challenge and qualify for the group stage of the competition. We are not afraid of our opponents, Bantu FC but we only respect them for being the champions of Lesotho but that is where it stops. We have been training very hard since our last match and I believe that God will be on our side over the two legs.

“It has never been easy since I came here but I thank God almighty and all my supporters for being there for me. It can only get better as I believe that this season, we shall be crowned champions again both in the local and international competitions.”

Rangers’ delegation to the Southern African nation is scheduled to leave by Thursday for the game slated for Sunday with the return leg fixed for Sunday, January 20, 2019, inside the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.