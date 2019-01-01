Naim Sliti: Al-Ettifaq sign Tunisia midfielder from Dijon
Al-Ettifaq have signed Naim Sliti from French Ligue 1 club Dijon on a three-year deal with the option of a year extension.
The 27-year-old midfielder played a crucial part in helping Dijon retain their status in the French top-flight with his fine performances last season.
The Tunisia international scored a brace as the Reds defeated Lens 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged play-off match.
Sliti spent two seasons at the Stade Gaston Gerard after joining from league rivals Lille in 2018.
⚪️ إدارة نادي #الاتفاق تتعاقد مع لاعب وسط منتخب تونس 🇹🇳 نعيم سليتي لتمثيل الفريق الأول بالنادي لمدة 3 مواسم مع خيار التجديد لموسم رابع pic.twitter.com/UjW4TmK2MN— نادي الاتفاق (@Ettifaq) August 11, 2019
He joins compatriots Ahmed Akaichi, Fakhereedine Ben Youssef and Oussama Haddadi in the Dammam-based outfit ahead of the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League campaign, which starts on August 24.
Earlier this summer, Sliti was part of the Tunisia squad that finished fourth at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after bowing to Nigeria in the third-place match.