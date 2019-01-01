NAIA record holder Uchenna Kanu shares plan after University graduation in the US

The Nigerian forward, who holds an all-time scoring record, reveals her dreams after finishing her academic programme in the coming days

Uchenna Kanu is hoping to build on her goalscoring feat in the United States by earning a top professional contract when she rounds up her programme at the Southeastern University.

The 22-year-old managed 152 goals in four seasons, including a record 27 hat-tricks for Southeastern Fire to become the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics all-time career goalscorer.

Earlier, Kanu inspired to a maiden Wafu Women's Cup triumph after final win over hosts Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan and scored 10 goals to clinch the highest goalscorer award in May.

A month later, the forward who netted 37 goals and gave 17 assists for Southeastern Fire this season, also starred in four games as Nigeria reached the Women's World Cup Round of 16 in .

The Nigeria international, who graduates with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management this December, is excited with her achievements and admits the Fire is key to her successful journey.

"2019 has been an incredible year in my career," Kanu, who scored her 27th hat-trick inside 10 minutes in her side's 8-2 semi-final win over Johnson & on Tuesday, told Goal.

"A lot has happened and definitely it is my best year both academically and career-wise. I’m really thrilled by my accomplishments and I’m honoured.

"In 2019, I was part of the Super Falcons that made it to the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in France.

"I registered 27th hat-trick in my collegiate career, made the NAIA's first team for the fourth consecutive time in my four years here and hold the NAIA’s all-time leading goalscorer, to crown it all, I will be graduating this December.

Kanu scored in the American Women's Championship final as Pensacola defeated Utah Royals Reserves 4-3 after extra-time and was named the most outstanding player of the season in July.

"Ultimately, is been an amazing year for me and I’m thankful! I feel really proud of myself for all my accomplishments," the 2014 U20 Women's World Cup silver medal winner continued.

"It is a huge honour for me to hold an all-time record, especially, when I have tremendous support from my team and most importantly, my family.

"I feel so blessed! Honestly I never planned for it to happen, however, I am a competition-driven person so I try as much as possible to stay on top of my game.

"Again, I've never planned for it but will be prepared when the time comes. When I leave here, my goal is to play for a well-known professional side.

"I wouldn’t want my soccer career to end collegiately but professionally. So I plan to continue to pursue excellence in soccer after I obtain my Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management."

This weekend, the Southeastern University women's side will be seeking to add another trophy to their cabinet this term when they face Keiser in the Sun Conference tournament final.