Nacho diagnosed with MCL injury after Real Madrid draw

The Los Blancos have been handed a fresh injury blow after a disappointing Champions League result

defender Nacho Fernandez is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury.

Madrid confirmed the MCL injury following Tuesday's forgettable 2-2 draw at home to .

Nacho was replaced at half-time after the international felt discomfort in his right knee at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Following tests carried out on Nacho Fernández by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee," a statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Confirmation of Nacho's injury came after Zinedine Zidane's Madrid came from two goals down to salvage a draw against the Belgian visitors.



Madrid made unwanted history, conceding two or more goals in three successive home European games for the first time in their history after losses to and last season.

Captain Sergio Ramos and Casemiro came to Madrid's rescue in the second half with Zidane left to rue a dreadful first 45 minutes.

"The truth is that we produced a poor first-half display, we made a really bad start in the first five minutes and they made life difficult for us straightaway," Zidane said.

"We weren't in control of any aspect of the game and the second half was a different story and we changed the complexion of the game. What I take away with me is the reaction from the players because they're the ones who changed the game. That's what I take away with me, that and the point.



"The opposition can make life difficult for you. We knew all about the three quick players they had up top, but the problem is that when they score, that gives them a boost. It was the first time that they'd played here and they were charging around from corner to corner and up and down.

"In football you've got to be focused from the first whistle and we didn't get off to a good start. In the second half everything changed, we showed some heart, commitment and played in the opposition's half. I don't think that [Ruud] Vormer's dismissal changed things, I don't know how long they played with 10 men for, it was eight or 10 minutes, no more than that."