'My players showed character'- Usman Abdallah revels in Enyimba victory over Rivers United

Enyimba head coach, Usman Abdallah has charged his players to keep a low profile and not celebrate overboard despite their 2-0 home win over Rivers United in a league tie played on Sunday in Aba.

Abdulrahman Bashir and Wasiu Alalade scored the two goals that nailed the Pride of Rivers in the 37th and 87th minute of the game and a delighted Abdallah warned his players that it is still early days in the top flight and that they must concentrate on their next league tie in Gombe against Wikki Tourists.

“It was a good result. We wanted to win and I am happy that we got the three points,” Abdallah told the media.

“We were at home and we have equally played a draw here. It is too early to start saying anything but I think we are just happy and we are going back home to savour the victory while we leave tomorrow for Gombe the venue of our next game with Wikki Tourists.

“There was no much mistakes from the opposing side. What I can only say is that my players showed the right character and guts that delivered the three points and I am happy with their performance.”

The home win shot the People’s Elephant to fourth in Group A with seven points from five games and they will trade tackles with Wikki Tourists at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe on Wednesday.