'My players are not insane to frame racism claims' - Yakhama alleges Vihiga United players were verbally abused

The official has further revealed how the Simba wa Nairobi coach came to apologise after the game

Technical Director Nick Yakhama insists his players are not 'insane' to accuse Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic of calling them by a racially offensive word.

United coach Sammy Okoth told Goal his Bosnian adversary used the racial slur towards his players after the hosts fell behind in the 1-1 draw, and the visitors duly had to be talked out of boycotting the match after being alerted to Alagic's alleged comments.

The Nairobi-based side defended the accusations, asking for a thorough investigation on the matter.

Now, United have responded with their view on the incident.

"When the ball went out and my players went for it, that is when [Sanjin] called them 'you black monkeys,'" Yakhama told Goal on Wednesday.

"My players cannot be crazy and start accusing you of what you have not done. My players became furious saying 'this guy has just called us black monkeys,' and we had to calm them down.

"Maybe it was just a slip of tongue, but he cannot say he did not abuse my players."

After the game, Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir allegedly met with Yakhama to discuss the situation.

"I told [Korir] my players are not mad to accuse the coach of something he did not do.

"Even Sanjin himself came and tried to apologise after the game but we told him off. He agreed he used vulgar language but once again denied calling my players black monkeys."

The Western-based side is planning to report the same to the Federation.

On the other hand, Nairobi City Stars want to see the evidence after the racial allegations were made against Alagic.

"The allegations are grave, to say the least, and as a club, we have launched immediate investigations on the same," the club communicated via their official portal.

"The entire top brass of the club – chair Jonathan Jackson, CEO Patrick Korir and team coordinator Samson Otieno watched the game at very close range and we are aware of the coach's lamentation at refereeing decisions which led him to confront the fourth official time and again.

"In fact, they were at all times close enough to see and hear the engagement of the coach. At one point the chair Jonathan walked up to him asking him to lessen his complaints to the referee which he did for the entirety of the second half.

"We also took note of the exchange of words between some of our players and those from Vihiga United at that very moment."

The 2019/20 National champions have now promised to investigate the matter, vowing to take action if the tactician is found guilty.

"To get us to the bottom of the matter, we have asked for the footage of the recorded game and would urge anyone who was close by to share any videos and audios that can provide evidence on the same," the statement continued.

"Should there be any evidence we will take immediate action as our club policy does not condone any form or kind of racism as we believe in respect and dignity to all.

"By the same token, should no clear evidence be provided, as we expect, we will request a formal retraction and strong apology from those that have made these allegations and will pursue all means necessary to ensure that the names and reputations of all involved are not tarnished by the frivolity of a few.

"The matter is serious and we will treat it with the seriousness that it deserves."