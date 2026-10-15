‘My Milan was the strongest in the world!’ - Marco Simone slams modern Serie A and demands higher ambitions from Ruben Amorim’s side

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Marco Simone has never been one to shy away from bold opinions, and the AC Milan legend has pulled no punches when assessing the current state of both his former club and Italian football as a whole. The former striker, who was a vital cog in the Rossoneri machine during their 1990s dominance, believes the soul of the game is changing in ways he finds difficult to embrace.

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Memories of a Golden Era at San Siro

Reflecting on his time at the club, Simone remains steadfast in his belief that the Milan side he represented sat at the pinnacle of the sport. For Simone, the success of that era was built on a unique blend of world-class international talent and a rock-solid domestic core.

While stars like Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly provided the flair and power, the striker insists the club's true secret lay in its Italian foundation. He pointed to icons such as Mauro Tassotti, Paolo Maldini, Demetrio Albertini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Sebastiano Rossi as the heartbeat of the squad.

When asked how he would fare in the modern game, Simone suggested that strikers today have a significant advantage compared to the defensive battles of the nineties. He noted that modern officiating and stricter rules regarding bookings would have changed the landscape for past greats.

"The football has changed and for those who play up front the advantages are clear: with the new rules and more frequent cards, how many opponents would Maradona have had sent off?" he mused.

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Simone also expressed a sense of detachment from the current state of the Italian top flight, citing a loss of identity within the league. "I am a bit out of love: there are too many 'particular' names that are difficult to memorize. Before there were fewer foreigners and more Italian protagonists on the field," he told Gazzetta.

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Transitioning Under Ruben Amorim

The current Milan project is undergoing a significant tactical shift following the transition from Massimiliano Allegri to Ruben Amorim.

Despite the teething problems under Amorim, Simone is adamant that the club's objectives must remain at the highest level. He echoed the recent sentiments of Zvonimir Boban, arguing that a club of Milan's stature should never be satisfied with merely securing a top-four finish.

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"I heard Boban's words and I agree with him: this club cannot aim only to arrive in the top four to qualify for the Champions League. As a fan I am worried if Milan does not ambition to win the scudetto," he stated.

One player under the spotlight is Gonçalo Ramos, who has struggled to find his best form since his high-profile move. Simone, who follows French football closely, believes the Portuguese striker’s quality is not the issue, but rather the adjustment to a different tactical system.

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He noted that the way Milan plays is vastly different from Paris Saint-Germain, suggesting that as the team's offensive output improves and more chances are created, Ramos will eventually show his true value.

European Ambitions and the Scudetto Race

While the domestic title race looks daunting, with Simone identifying Inter as the favorites due to their superior squad depth, he remains optimistic about Milan's prospects in Europe. He believes that the continental stage is where the Rossoneri truly feel at home, regardless of their current form.

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"European cups, and in particular the Champions League, are in Milan's DNA. When I played in Europe with the Rossoneri shirt, I felt at home: there was a winning mentality, little pressure and the awareness of being able to beat anyone," Simone explained.

Looking at the wider Serie A landscape, Simone sees Milan in a chasing pack that includes Juventus, Napoli, Roma, and Lazio. He gave special praise to Gennaro Gattuso’s work at Lazio, highlighting his former teammate's ability to extract the maximum from his squad.

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Simone also reserved high praise for Luka Modric, suggesting that the veteran Croatian is a "universal player" who would have walked into the legendary Milan sides of the past.

Ultimately, Simone’s reflections serve as a reminder of the lofty standards set by the club's former heroes. While he admits the times have changed and the influence of figures like Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani has passed, the affection for the colors remains.

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He recalls Berlusconi as an exceptional president who, despite his reputation, never interfered with the team selections of managers like Arrigo Sacchi or Fabio Capello. For Simone, the goal for the current generation must be to reclaim that aura of invincibility that once made AC Milan the most feared name in world football.