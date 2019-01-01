'My conscience is clear' - Sevilla loanee Silva hits back at Caparros accusation

The Portuguese striker, who has spent the season in Spain from AC Milan, has refuted any suggestion that he is putting country before club

Andre Silva says he has a "clear conscience" amid claims by coach Joaquin Caparros that he has exaggerated his injury problems.

Silva, who is on loan from , has not played for the club since April 4 but could be called up to 's squad for their Nations League Finals campaign in early June.

That has sparked outrage from Caparros, who has questioned the severity of Silva's knee injury and has even gone as far as to suggest that UEFA should intervene if Portugal do attempt to call him up.

Silva, who has scored just twice since the turn of the year, has hit back at Caparros, though, insisting the injury is serious enough to keep him out of action.

"I'm not simulating an injury, I have been receiving treatment," Silva told A Bola.

"I have a clear conscience. I have wanted to play and the problem for me is that as time has passed the discomfort has worsened.

"Maybe this has not been handled in the best way and I should have taken a break in December to sort it, but Sevilla needed me and I wanted to play.

"My concept of professionalism requires extreme dedication to the club, in this case to Sevilla. Those who know me know that I always want to be an asset."

Portugal face in the Nations League semi-final on June 5 and Silva says he would have no issues accepting a call-up if he is fit enough.

"I'm focused on the treatment, I know the squad is just around the corner," he added. "All injuries are recoverable from. If you recover why should not I go to the national team?"

Sevilla wrap up their campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.