'My best decision' - Rudiger glad he did not force January move from Chelsea after Champions League success

The centre-back admits that he was looking at alternative destinations when he was out of the Blues' first-team plans

Anthony Rudiger says that his decision to stay at Chelsea was the best of his life following the club’s Champions League triumph.

The Germany international centre-back played a key role as the Blues overcame Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday, with an eye-catching last-ditch challenge on Phil Foden in the first half perhaps his personal highlight.

It was the first time he had won the Champions League and he says it justifies his decision to remain with the Stamford Bridge side, having previously been linked with an exit as he found life difficult under Frank Lampard before Thomas Tuchel arrived.

What did he say?

“It will take a day or two before it sinks in,” Rudiger told Sport1 of Chelsea’s success. “It was the greatest day of my football career. No matter what happens in the years to come, I’ll never forget Porto.

“I’m happy that everything turned out like this at Chelsea. Looking back, it was my best possible decision. And now I’ll try to take my Chelsea form into Euro 2020.”

Rudiger praises Low

Rudiger has said that the confidence outgoing Germany boss Joachim Low has had in him has played a key role in recent months.

“I was in the starting XI for the national team, even when things weren’t going well for me at Chelsea,” he said. “It was an enormous vote of confidence from the national coach, for which I am extremely grateful.

“The national team was one of the main reasons I was looking around for alternative clubs so as not to endanger my place at Euro 2020.”

