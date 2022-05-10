Mwepu delighted with 'special' goal crowned as Brighton & Hove Albion's season's best

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has revealed he was not sure whether his effort in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League match at Anfield on October 30, 2021 would be named the club's strike of the season.

The hosts had gone ahead courtesy of Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, but the Zambia international's powerful shot from the edge of the box went past the Reds custodian Alisson Becker to make it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard levelled matters and ensured the spoils were shared.

"The guys were scoring incredible goals all season but thanks to everyone who voted," Mwepu said as quoted by the club's website.

"It is a goal that will always be special to me, still the highlight of the season. I have played it back again and again. Obviously, the Arsenal goal [in the 2-1 win] was great but I was a Liverpool supporter so that was extra special."

The 24-year-old has further insisted the goal was not a mere fluke as others perceived but it was well planned in his mind.

"Many people thought I didn’t mean it but I definitely meant it," the Zambia international continued.

"I'm 'The Computer' so the computer always processes things like that!

"I saw that Alisson was just a little bit off his line. At that moment I was just trying to find myself in the right position and in my mind, I knew that when the ball came I was going to strike it."

Mwepu has not had it easy in his debut season in English top-flight football and has gone on to explain how it affected him and how he managed to overcome the challenges he's faced.

"It has been great and not too great at the same time. It has been hard but I think I have been positive enough to come through," he added.

"It has been up and down but I had some great moments when I could help the team. I’m grateful for that and to the players, the coaching staff and the physios who helped me when I was doing my rehab.

"The fans have supported us. Even when we were not doing well they were giving us energy all the time so they deserve all the credit for this season and I hope they see more incredible goals next season and maybe another special goal for me."

Mwepu has featured for his team in 17 Premier League games, scoring two goals and assisting four times.