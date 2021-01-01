Mwene with an assist as Mainz places Bayern Munich’s title celebrations on hold

The Bavarians could have sealed the Bundesliga title with a win away, but slipped to a sensational 2-1 defeat at Opel Arena

Kenyan defender Phillipp Mwene assisted one goal as Mainz shocked champions Bayern Munich 2-1 in a German Bundesliga match on Saturday.

Bayern were seeking to wrap up their ninth straight title with a win at Opel Arena but Mainz had other ideas as they scored two goals which they held onto and despite Robert Lewandowski pulling one back in added time, it was not enough to hand them a win.

Mainz got off to a flying start, opening the scoring in the fourth minute when Jonathan Burkardt got the better of Manuel Neuer and after hitting the woodwork twice, they doubled their lead with 38 minutes played as Robin Quaison headed in from Mwene's cross.

The 27-year-old Austrian-born Kenyan was then yellow-carded in the 58th minute after a poor challenge on David Alaba, and his yellow card was among the four issued by referee Harm Osmers.

Keeper Manuel Neuer was at fault for the opener, but also produced some big saves to keep Bayern in touch with their impressive hosts, who have been the most-improved team in the league in the second half of the season.

Burkardt stunned Bayern in the third minute when he was left unattended on the edge of the penalty area and fired a thumping shot that Neuer could only help into the left corner and they doubled their lead in the 37th minute when Quaison headed past Neuer after Mwene's free-kick from the left proved a perfect, teasing delivery.

Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern in injury time, but it wasn't enough for the German champions, who were forced to postpone their title-winning celebrations.

Mwene, who holds dual citizenship of Kenya and Austria, joined Mainz from second division side Kaiserslautern on a free transfer in 2018 and signed a three-year contract which will elapse in 2021.

Bayern will remain at the top of the 18-team table with 71 points from 31 matches. 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who faces Stuttgart on Sunday while Mainz moved to 12th position with 34 points from 31 outings.

The Bavarians will have to wait until next Saturday to be crowned champions if they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach, whom they will host at Allianz Arena.