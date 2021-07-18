Musa-less Kano Pillars silence Dakkada FC to boost title chances

Despite the absence of the Super Eagles captain, Sai Masu Gida defeated the Uyo-based side to enhance their likelihood of emerging as Nigerian kings

Ahmed Musa’s Kano Pillars continued their drive for the Nigeria Professional Football League title on Sunday after defeating Dakkada FC 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Sai Masu Gida’s quest of emerging as Nigerian champions had suffered a huge blow following a 1-0 defeat at Sunshine Stars in their last outing.

Against the Uyo-based outfit, they returned to winning ways to secure all points at stake without the presence of their inspirational captain, Ahmed Musa.

Rabiu Ali gave Ibrahim Musa’s team the lead in the 38th minute and two minutes later, Ebuka David doubled the hosts’ advantage to go into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion.

Despite a frantic push by the visiting side to make comeback, they were unable to beat goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo in the Pillars goal.

At the end of 90 minutes, coach Danlami Kwasau and his returned home with heads bowed low.

With this win, Kano Pillars climbed to third on the table having accrued 58 points from 33 games, three points behind leaders Akwa United who occupy the summit of the NPFL table.

Kennedy Boboye’s Promise Keepers stuttered in the title race having been held to a 1-1 draw Rivers United, who are currently ranked fifth.

After a goalless first-half at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port-Harcourt, Akwa United took the lead in the 53rd minute through Atshimene Charles.

However, Stanley Eguma’s team ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note thanks to Bamba Bakari’s effort three minutes from full-time.

Kano Pillars will continue their chase for a fifth Nigerian elite division diadem when they travel to Enugu Rangers on July 21.

According to reports, former Leicester City star Musa could join a Turkish elite division team before the end of July.

Article continues below

NPFL RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Adamawa United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Heartland 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Kano Pillars 2-0 Dakkada FC

Katsina United 1- 1Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau United 4-0 Ifeanyi Ubah FC

Rivers United 1-1 Akwa United

Warri Wolves 1-0 Kwara United

Wikki Tourist 1-0 Abia Warriors