Musa-less Kano Pillars silence Dakkada FC to boost title chances
Ahmed Musa’s Kano Pillars continued their drive for the Nigeria Professional Football League title on Sunday after defeating Dakkada FC 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
Sai Masu Gida’s quest of emerging as Nigerian champions had suffered a huge blow following a 1-0 defeat at Sunshine Stars in their last outing.
Against the Uyo-based outfit, they returned to winning ways to secure all points at stake without the presence of their inspirational captain, Ahmed Musa.
Rabiu Ali gave Ibrahim Musa’s team the lead in the 38th minute and two minutes later, Ebuka David doubled the hosts’ advantage to go into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion.
Despite a frantic push by the visiting side to make comeback, they were unable to beat goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo in the Pillars goal.
At the end of 90 minutes, coach Danlami Kwasau and his returned home with heads bowed low.
With this win, Kano Pillars climbed to third on the table having accrued 58 points from 33 games, three points behind leaders Akwa United who occupy the summit of the NPFL table.
Kennedy Boboye’s Promise Keepers stuttered in the title race having been held to a 1-1 draw Rivers United, who are currently ranked fifth.
After a goalless first-half at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port-Harcourt, Akwa United took the lead in the 53rd minute through Atshimene Charles.
However, Stanley Eguma’s team ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note thanks to Bamba Bakari’s effort three minutes from full-time.
Kano Pillars will continue their chase for a fifth Nigerian elite division diadem when they travel to Enugu Rangers on July 21.
According to reports, former Leicester City star Musa could join a Turkish elite division team before the end of July.
NPFL RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Adamawa United 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Enyimba 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars
Heartland 2-1 Enugu Rangers
Kano Pillars 2-0 Dakkada FC
Katsina United 1- 1Lobi Stars
Nasarawa United 1-0 MFM FC
Plateau United 4-0 Ifeanyi Ubah FC
Rivers United 1-1 Akwa United
Warri Wolves 1-0 Kwara United
Wikki Tourist 1-0 Abia Warriors