Mumbai City set to sign Jackichand Singh, Farukh Choudhary set for Jamshedpur return

Mumbai City and Jamshedpur have pulled off a swap deal...

(ISL) clubs and Jamshedpur have pulled off a swap deal in the January transfer window, Goal can confirm.

The Islanders have signed winger Jackichand Singh and in turn, have allowed Faruk Choudhary to join Jamshedpur for the rest of the season.

Jackichand has previously worked for Sergio Lobera at Goa and brings with him the experience of having players for several Indian clubs over the years. The 28-year-old international winger has 13 goals and 13 assists in 85 ISL appearances for various clubs. The ISL clubs he has featured for are Mumbai City, Pune City, , Goa and lately Jamshedpur.

The former Royal Wahingdoh player has played all 12 games for Jamshedpur in the ongoing edition of the ISL and has three assists to his name. He will be a beneficial addition to the strong Mumbai City squad who are unbeaten in their last 10 games.

24-year-old Farukh, who enjoyed a productive stint with Jamshedpur last season, is set for a return to the Men of Steel. In 17 games last season, he picked up a goal and four assists but chose to sign for Mumbai City at the end of the season. Owen Coyle will be hoping that Farukh can pick up from where he stopped the last time he was at Jamshedpur.

Mumbai City are at the top of the table with 26 points from 11 matches. Jamshedpur, who have lost their last three games, are currently are eighth with 13 points.