Muller backtracks over Bayern-Havertz transfer rumour comments

The vice-captain of the Bavarian giants has dismissed talk of a dispute with the club's hierarchy after making some controversial comments

Thomas Muller has clarified his controversial comments about ’s transfer policy, insisting that his initial words, which led to a public rebuke by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, were taken out of context.

Muller caused a stir on Wednesday when he spoke about the “paradox” in the club’s finances amid rumours of a big-money bid for midfielder Kai Havertz.

Speaking after Bayern’s 2-1 DFB-Pokal semi-final win over Eintracht Frankfurt, the 30-year-old questioned the logic of being linked with a player like Havertz, who could cost up to €100 million (£90m/$113m), while at the same time current players are being asked to take pay cuts to help the club through the coronavirus crisis.

More teams

Salihamidzic was unimpressed with Muller’s comments, saying he “maybe chose the wrong path with his words,” though he also insisted the pair had resolved their differences in private.

Muller has now issued some further clarification to his comments, saying his words had been misinterpreted by the media as “provocative”.

"At FC Bayern there is no internal dispute over the waiver of salaries with regard to possible transfers in summer. We have waived our salary for completely different reasons, namely for our employees," the forward said on Twitter.

“My statement related to the fact that I was annoyed that I was asked about transfers next season after a cup semi-final.

"It is pretended that these top transfers - which we absolutely need - can be managed with a snap of your fingers. As if 100 or 50 million euros are not (big) sums in these times we are in right now.

"Personally, I want the best possible squad for me next season. I have big goals, I want to win the . I want us to attack properly, to continue this run that we currently have.

Article continues below

“I (will) no longer speak publicly about transfers. Let us be relaxed about the future.”

Muller was absent through suspension on Saturday as Bayern beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

It means Hansi Flick’s side can clinch an eighth successive title with victory at on Wednesday.