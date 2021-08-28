Muller admits to Messi and Ronaldo dream following shock summer moves

The Argentine and Portuguese have both made sport-shaking swaps in recent weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller has admitted that he would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together across the final years of their career.

The Argentine and Portuguese have both made sport-shaking moves in recent weeks, with long-term Barcelona favourite Messi making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus star Ronaldo has sealed an already famous homecoming to Manchester United.

The prospect of the two playing alongside each other however did appear credible at one point following the former's move to Paris and amid talk the latter wished to leave Turin - and now Germany star Muller has stated that it would have only been a boon for the sport.

What has been said?

"If Kylian Mbappe is still going [from PSG], then I would have liked to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play toegether," the 31-year-old told Sky Sports following his side's 5-0 win over Hertha BSC on Saturday.

"That would have been a very interesting combination, especially for me as a fan of the sport. You need players who are good on the ball and who are well off the ball.

"Cristiano has become a very strong final player. He doesn't need the ball that deep anymore. Messi and Neymar could have walked through midfield. That would have been interesting."

The bigger picture

Muller will avoid an immediate encounter with either Messi or Ronaldo when he returns from international duty with Germany, having been named to Hansi Flick's first squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Bayern have been drawn in Group E of this season's Champions League, alongside Barcelona, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv, while Messi and PSG will face Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

Ronaldo and United meanwhile will face trips to Europa League holders Villarreal - who beat the Red Devils in last year's final - alongside Atalanta and Young Boys.

