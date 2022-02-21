Mr Macaroni backs Manchester United to get Premier League top four and win Champions League

Manchester United recorded an emphatic 4-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. Despite enjoying a two-goal lead at half-time, the Red Devils conceded two quick goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Leeds drew level.

However, substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga came on to score in the 70th and 88th minutes respectively, to save the game for Man United. It was the first time the Red Devils had scored four in a league game since their 4-1 triumph over Newcastle in September 2021.

Fans have been reacting to the win, which also saw the Red Devils move into the fourth spot on the log table. One of United’s many fans is comic, actor and activist Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni.

The comedian took to Twitter to react to Manchester United’s victory, with two bold predictions for the end of United’s season.

Manchester United is going to win the Champions League and Finish Top Four.

If you believe, you will achieve. 🌚 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 20, 2022







The tweet, which was shared to his over 1.7 million followers, got over 13 thousand likes and was re-tweeted more than 1,800 times.





The comedian was not alone in believing the victory heralded a major shift in direction for the club.





Delete your drafts.



I repeat, delete your smelly drafts.



Sancho looking sharp with the assists.



Bruno Fernandes class as always.



Finally scoring actual goals.



Ralf Rangnick with the super subs.



Manchester United is Back.



Pass it on!#MUFC #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/9Z9zE7vJdR — Paul Mogbolu (@paulmogbolu) February 20, 2022







Others focused on key players and how well the team performed…









It was not all roses and sunshine from United fans though. There were those who pointed out the they’d conceded two goals in quick succession and made it tough for themselves (and their fans).









While others took the opportunity to remind United fans about their upcoming Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.





Manchester United won against Leeds United and they think their team is back on track.. wait till Atletico reset them back to factory settings .. Conceding 2 goals in less than 90 seconds ebei ! — kofi_denzel14 #kd14🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@StvrDenzel) February 20, 2022





United’s win over Leeds was only their fifth in their last 10 matches in all competitions but it does put them fourth in the Premier League, four points ahead of West Ham in fifth place. It’s also a confidence boost for the Red Devils and their fans ahead of matches against Atletico Madrid, Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham in the next three weeks.