'Mourinho's an angry & frustrated man' - Souness says Spurs will benefit from Jose appointment

The Portuguese's perceived failure at Manchester United is expected to drive him on to succeed at Tottenham following his appointment on Wednesday

will benefit from an “angry and frustrated” Jose Mourinho who feels he has a point to prove after his sacking from last year, according to Graeme Souness.

Mourinho signed a three-and-a-half year contract to become the new Spurs head coach on Wednesday , 11 months after he was sacked by the Red Devils.

The Portuguese’s tenure at Old Trafford began promisingly, winning the Community Shield, and in his first season in charge.

However, he failed to win another trophy and departed in December 2018 after a defeat at leaders left the club in sixth place, 19 points behind the Merseysiders.

That relative decline for a club used to challenging for major honours led to suggestions that Mourinho’s skills as a top-level coach were on the wane.

That has been refuted by Souness, however, who says Mourinho is the “perfect fit” for the north London club due to his track record for winning silverware on a regular basis combined with a desire to prove his critics wrong.

"I think it was common sense [for Levy to sack Pochettino] and it was common sense again to go for the guy they have gone for," Souness told Sky Sports.

"Mauricio Pochettino had appeared to be a man who didn't want to be at Spurs, which I find very strange.

"Jose Mourinho is a perfect fit for them.

"Spurs are genuinely a big football club and they need someone who can turn what is perceived to be attacking attractive football into a slightly more pragmatic approach that will put some silverware in the boardroom.

"He has won trophies wherever he's been and I would expect him to do the same at Spurs.

"Deep inside, he is an angry and frustrated man with the way it turned out for him at United, so I think Spurs will reap the benefit of that.

"Will they win the league this year? No. But they will be far more difficult to play against.

"He is walking into a job in our league with no surprises, he knows what's ahead of him, he knows the players he is playing against and will have a real grasp of the players he is working with."