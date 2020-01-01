Mourinho to honour dying wish of Macedonian journalist's father

The Spurs boss returned to his press conference on Wednesday to field a special request from a local writer

Jose Mourinho has promised to take a picture with a Macedonian journalist after the reporter revealed that one of his father's dying wishes was for his son to someday meet the boss.

Mourinho and Spurs are in Macedonia for the Premier League club's upcoming match with Shkendija in the 's third qualifying round.

Spurs reached this stage after narrowly edging Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1, with Mourinho's side needing to come from a goal down against the Bulgarian team.

After completing his pre-game press conference, Mourinho returned to the zoom call after the club was informed that a local journalist was upset after missing out on a chance to speak to his idol.

The journalist then explained that his now-deceased father had always been a massive fan, having told his son that, should he ever be lucky enough to meet Mourinho, he must get a photo with the legendary Portuguese manager.

"First greetings to you from him, but he is now in heaven," the journalist began. "One of the occasions when he was very sick he told me if I ever have the opportunity to see you to ask for a picture with you because he always raised me like you when you are the head coach of any team. Psychologically, winning or losing, he has massive respect for you.

"If you allow me a picture of you I will frame it and put it in his eternal resting place. If the match goes good for you and your team will you allow me to do that?"

Mourinho, in turn, responded that it would be his honour as he made plans to meet with the journalist to fulfil his father's wish.

"The picture has nothing to do with the result. The picture is done. We'll do it," Mourinho said.

"If you can meet us before the game or in the hotel it'll maybe be easier. After the game. It has nothing to do with the result. My pleasure to take a picture with you and my honour to your father and respect that he felt so strong about me."

Mourinho and Tottenham are fresh off a 5-2 victory over , a match that saw Heung-min Son score four goals with Harry Kane assisting on each while adding a goal of his own.

After their match in Macedonia on Thursday, Spurs will return to London to host Newcastle on Sunday in their third match of the Premier League campaign.