Mourinho rules out return to management at Benfica following Man Utd sacking

The Portuguese has no intention of heading back to his homeland just yet, but his options are being kept open as he waits on enticing coaching offers

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a return to management at Benfica, with the Portuguese not intending to head back to his homeland after being dismissed by Manchester United.

The Red Devils informed the 55-year-old that his services were no longer required at Old Trafford on December 18 .

Despite enduring a testing spell with United, which started positively enough as three trophies were secured in his debut campaign, Mourinho is still widely considered one of the best in the business.

His record speaks for itself and various new job opportunities have been mooted since he became available to take charge at a new club.

It was suggested that Mourinho, whose very first managerial role came at Benfica, could head back to Portugal, but he insists that will not be the case.

The former Chelsea boss told Correio da Manha TV : "I do not like feeding news stories, but I have no intention of working in Portugal.

"The best way to respect a great club [Benfica] and a great president is to say that I was not approached."

While distancing himself from a second spell in Lisbon, Mourinho is keeping his options open.

He has previously rejoined a former club as he did with his two spells at Chelsea and is seeing similar moves discussed when it comes to possible openings at Real Madrid and Inter .

Title successes were enjoyed at both clubs in the past and it would seem he would be part of the shortlist of replacements at San Siro and the Santiago Bernabeu should those posts become available.

Quizzed on whether he could see himself back in La Liga or Serie A, Mourinho said: "It's a tremendous honour when you return to a club where you've been, but I'm talking to you and I will not talk to anyone else.

"I'm not training, I love that I am not talked about all the time and the best way to ensure that remains the case is for me to not talk either."

He added on his immediate plans: "Now I have the right to my tranquillity, to be self-critical and analyse everything that I have experienced in the last few years.

"I want to able to think and prepare for the next step."

Where that step is taken remains to be seen, but there promises to be plenty more rumour mongering when it comes to Mourinho’s future, regardless of his supposed desire to remain out of the limelight.