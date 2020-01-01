'Lucas did everything for us this season' - Mourinho hails Tottenham star for making important 'sacrifices'

The Spurs boss has singled out the Brazilian winger for praise after seeing him take on several different roles throughout the 2019-20 campaign

Jose Mourinho has hailed Lucas Moura for making important "sacrifices" during a turbulent season for , insisting he "did everything" he possibly could to help the team.

Lucas took in 47 appearances across all competitions for Spurs in their latest campaign, scoring seven goals and laying on five assists.

Although those numbers fall some way short of his best tallies in the famous white shirt, his overall contribution has been crucial in the absence of a number of key performers.

More teams

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli have all take in spells on the sidelines this year with serious injuries, leaving Mourinho short on attacking options.

Lucas has been the only constant presence in his squad, and has played in a variety of different positions to help cover the absence of his team-mates in the final third.

The Brazilian ultimately played a vital role in Tottenham's run to a sixth-placed finish, which ensured that they salvaged a spot.

Mourinho is grateful to be able to rely upon a player like Lucas when the going gets tough, and says he is a great "example" to the rest of the squad.

The Spurs head coach told the club's official website: “With all the problems we had, Lucas is probably one of the few players that was here the day I arrived and never stopped, apart from some extreme fatigue he had because he was playing every match.

“He did everything for us during the season. He played in every position. He played as a striker when we had no strikers. He had no rest, he had to play every match in every competition.

“It’s really amazing and shows the team player that he is - a team player, a consistent player, a player who sacrifices himself for the needs of the team.

Article continues below

"We have more, and I’m a fortunate coach, but Lucas is a good example.”

Tottenham won four of their last six top-flight games to qualify for Europe, as Mourinho saw his first-choice attacking players return to full fitness to link up with Lucas once again.

Spurs beat , Newcastle and Leicester before signing off with a draw away at , after which the Portuguese boss pointed out that they would have finished fourth if the competition had started when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November.