Mount taken off for Chelsea after suffering ankle injury against Valencia
Comments()
Getty Images
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was removed from Tuesday's Champions League match against Valencia after suffering an ankle injury.
In the ninth minute Mount went in for a tackle on Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin and the Frenchman left something extra in the challenge, leaving Mount to hobble away.
Mount initially looked to have recovered from the challenge as he played on but in the 16th minute he was no longer able to continue.
Pedro would enter the game at Stamford Bridge in place of the 20-year-old England international.
More to follow...