Mount & Chilwell to miss England's final Euro 2020 group game as they self-isolate following Gilmour contact

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell twill miss England's final Euro 2020 group game as they enter into self-isolation following contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour.

England have confirmed the news in a official statement, which reads: "We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

"The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive COVID-19 test following last Friday’s match.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

Article continues below

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate."

More to follow.