Mount: Chelsea can replace me with £80m star but I don’t fear spending threat

The highly-rated playmaker was among those to benefit from a transfer embargo but says he will welcome any competition now that ban has been lifted

Mason Mount remains unfazed by ’s ability to go and buy “£80 million players that are world-class”, with the 21-year-old welcoming competition for his place.

The Stamford Bridge academy graduate is among those to have benefitted from a transfer embargo in west London.

With Frank Lampard prevented from bolstering his ranks last summer, faith was shown in promising youngsters.

Mount is among those to have handed been handed a regular role, with 31 appearances taken in by the international.

His position could come under threat now that the Blues are able to add again, but having that threat hanging over him holds no fear for the talented playmaker.

Mount told the Daily Mail: “For me, it's about having that same attitude I have had since I was six and making sure I never lose it.

“You just have to fight. You know Chelsea can always buy £60 million or £70m or £80m players that are world-class. They want to come here and take my place.

“Just because I am an academy boy and young, that doesn't mean anything. But the mentality I have means I won't be pushed over easily.

“I will fight for my position and keep working hard. At a club as big as Chelsea you have to have that mentality. It always stuck with me. It's why I am here in the first place.”

Mount has impressed many with his performances this season, with five goals recorded across all competitions, but acknowledges that his own standards dipped slightly recently as Chelsea struggled for form as a collective.

He added: “It's natural that young players will be up and down and it's probably the best thing that can happen.

“It makes you ask yourself why you played well one week and then dropped your levels the next.

“If I am not good enough in a game — if I am losing the ball and stuff — then I see those as key experiences and I won't hide from that. You are playing against world-class players and they will take advantage of days when you are off it. That's the best lessons you learn.

Article continues below

“After those home games you mentioned, I looked at myself and asked whether I created enough chances or took enough shots. We weren't scoring. Was it my fault? I look at myself and know I needed to do more.

“I am an attacking midfielder and I need to get in to the box. Stamford Bridge has to be a fortress and it hasn't been.

“The gaffer has put his confidence in me to start games so if I am not doing it, I will be hard on myself. My dad is too. Just because I am young it doesn't matter. You have to step up and perform.”