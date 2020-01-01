Moukoko can keep up physically with Borussia Dortmund first team - Hoffmann

The Yaounde-born striker is making steps towards getting to feature with the BVB senior squad

Former youth coach Benjamin Hoffmann has stated Youssoufa Moukoko has what it takes to keep up physically with the first team.

The 15-year-old, who holds a Cameroonian and German passport and is dubbed ‘New Eto’o’ in reference to the goalscoring prowess of legend Samuel Eto’o, has done so likewise with BVB at youth level with more than 150 goals to his name including 34 strikes in 20 games for the Under-19s last season.

His consistency put pressure on Dortmund to get him into the first team but age limit restrictions did not allow it to happen earlier. However, with the DFB lowering the age restriction to make a senior debut from 17 to 16, Moukoko will turn 16 in November this year.

More teams

He is expected to start training with the first team from July.

“I think he can keep up physically and football-wise there,” Hoffman told Goal and SPOX.

“Despite his footballing qualities, he has developed extremely personally under Sebastian Geppert over the past two years and has matured significantly.”

Sports director Michael Zorc is keen to integrate Moukoko into the first team, which keeps up the tradition of raising exceptional talent from their academy that has raised the likes of Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Christian Pulisic, among others.

"The coach and I talked…about the fact that we want to integrate him [Moukoko] into our team, that he immediately learns to train and play with adults," Zorc said in a press briefing prior to Dortmund’s final game of the season at home to .

Article continues below

“We are very interested in involving the boys from the youth area with us. Of course, we know that we want to be at the top of the Bundesliga, that we want to play a good role in the . That means it's a big leap from the U19 [division] to the Bundesliga.

“Introducing young players from their own youth to the professional squad will always remain our focus, that's what Borussia Dortmund stands for.”

Dortmund finished the Bundesliga season in second place, 13 points behind eventual champions , three ahead of and four ahead of to make up the Champions League places for next season.