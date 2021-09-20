Motshwari: Orlando Pirates suspend midfielder after police charge

The PSL side did not reveal the exact reason why the 30-year-old is under investigation by the law and order agency

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have suspended their midfielder Ben Motshwari after he was charged by the police on Monday.

Although the Soweto giants did not reveal why Motshwari was charged by the authorities, they did affirm that the player will remain suspended until the investigation and the legal process is concluded.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder [Ben] Motshwari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation," said the club.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Motshwari becomes the second Pirates star to be suspended to allow police investigation and charges against them to proceed.

Last year, Thembinkosi Lorch was charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

He was released after a settlement of R2000 bail before the charges were dropped in January 2021.

Motshwari was part of the team that took on and defeated Chippa United 3-1 in a league encounter on Saturday after he was introduced in the 81st minute.

In the game against Chippa United, Motshwari replaced Abel Mabaso as the Soweto giants claimed a victory after fighting back at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The charges by the police and the subsequent suspension by the club are a blow to Motshwari who is facing stiff competition in the club's midfield department.

Goodman Mosele - who was signed from PSL rivals Baroka FC - and Ntsako Makhubela - an academy product who was resigned from Golden Arrows - have all given Motshwari a run for his money as far as the fight for a starting role in the first team is concerned.



Footballers finding themselves under police investigation have been reported regularly and in April 2021, former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright was slapped with a six-month driving ban for speeding.

Rio Ferdinand and Erik Lamela have also found themselves under police probes and subsequent fines.

