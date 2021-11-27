Motsepe and Infantino: Should Liverpool's Salah win Fifa's Best Player award?

Caf and Fifa presidents Patrice Motsepe and Gianni Infantino have added their voices on whether Egyptian international Mohamed Salah should win the Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

Whereas Motsepe was categorical that he was biased in his choice of Salah, Infantino wished him the best of luck, saying millions of supporters would want the Liverpool forward to win the Fifa award.

"I definitely think [Mohamed] Salah is the best, I love [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo too, but I am African so I will be biased here, I am proud of Salah," Motsepe said as was quoted by KingFut.

"Not only 110 million Egyptians are rooting for Salah, but 450 million Arabs are also hoping he wins the award," Infantino said.

"Salah is a football legend, Egypt has seen a lot of football legends, but Salah has taken a different path and he started it early in Switzerland. I wish him the best of luck."

The Caf president also added that he feels Egypt can do a good job should they qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Caf's World Cup qualifiers are headed for the final round with 10 teams remaining to fight for five slots after the conclusion of the group games.

"I want to say that Egyptian fans are the best in the world, I came here before with [Mamelodi] Sundowns, it’s a great country and its people are inspiring," the South African explained.

"I am looking forward to the World Cup in Qatar. Egypt are always among the teams at the summit of African football.

"Egypt can do great in the upcoming World Cup, I believe they can go far. One of my ambitions is for an African team to win the World Cup one day, and Egypt give us that kind of hope.

"I believe that all Egyptians should be proud of their country, all Africans should be proud of it too, Egypt’s success gives pride to the whole continent."

Infantino also spoke about his love for Egyptian football and for Premier League archrivals Zamalek SC and Al Ahly.

"There are 110 million people in Egypt that love the sport, when I meet Egyptians around the world they always tell me they love football, and they ask me which team do I prefer, Al Ahly or Zamalek, but I always reply that I like them both the same," he concluded.

"I am a big fan of both Egyptian football and culture, and now we are celebrating the Egypt Football Association [EFA] which was founded 100 years ago, that means celebrating 100 years of African football and 100 years of legends."