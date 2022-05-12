Mothibi: How Orlando Pirates can make sure of Caf Confederation Cup final spot

Orlando Pirates legend James Mothibi has given his advice on what the Buccaneers need to do to reach this season's Caf Confederation Cup final.

The Soweto giants are in the semi-finals of the continent's second-tier club competition and enjoy a 2-0 lead over Al Ahli Tripoli from the first leg played away in Benghazi last weekend.

They will now host the Libyans on Sunday at Orlando Stadium as they seek to make use of their advantage and finish off their opponents.

“The attitude Pirates had in the away game should continue, I don’t think they should change anything,” Mothibi told Phakaaathi.

“If they can get goals, play the way they played away, then they can do more than that at home. It is not easy playing in Africa. But with that attitude, performance and willingness, I don’t think the coaches need to change anything.

“They can only change if there is probably an injury or an illness, but in terms of the game, they should approach it in the same manner they did in Libya. So, they must cut … not put pressure on themselves because the supporters are there and they don’t want to disappoint them.

“They should tell themselves that they are going to entertain the fans by scoring goals. What I can say to you is that Pirates are going to the final and they will win it.”

As Mothibi wants the team unchanged, Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids fielded a familiar team in the first leg with regular players like Richard Ofori, captain Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Bandile Shandu, Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch and striker Kwame Peprah starting.

The Buccaneers are bidding for their first piece of silverware in Africa since winning the 1996 Caf Super Cup.

“Playing at home is an advantage, but they must not tell themselves they are playing home because they will relax,” said Mothibi.

“Even during my days at Pirates, when we played away we would play good football, but at home, the performance would be bad.

“In the away game, everyone was influential in that 2-0 win. I can’t single out one player who did more than others. They played as a team and when a team wins, everyone wins. So, they just have to stick to playing for one another and be united.”

If they get past Al Ahli Tripoli, Pirates would meet the winner between TP Mazembe and RS Berkane who clash in the other semi-final match.