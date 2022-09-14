Mosimane to blame for Al Ahly decline and Soares struggles – Schubert

Despite his stellar stint with the club, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has had to deal with criticism long after his exit

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Schubert has blamed Pitso Mosimane for the club’s recent decline.

The Cairo giants finished the season on a low note after failing to win the Egyptian Premier League title as their archrivals Zamalek defended it.

Mosimane, who left the club in June after a 21-month stint where he bagged two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, and an Egyptian Cup, has now been blamed for the club’s decline long after his departure.

"There is an agreement between Al-Ahly's elements that the former coach, [Pitso] Mosimane, was the cause of the physical decline in performance and technical condition in the last period due to the long periods of rest obtained by the red team," Schubert said, as quoted by Ahly News.

"What Mosimane did by giving the players long breaks also affected the results of the team during the presence of the Portuguese Ricardo Soares, as he stumbled in finding solutions to the players' stress and the players' lack of strong physical readiness."

Schubert’s claims come a day after another former Al Ahly star, Saleh Gomaa, claimed the South African tactician was lucky and deceptive.

Previously, Pharco FC defender Ahmed Mody claimed players at Al Ahly told him the 2020 and 2021 Champions League-winning head coach was "mediocre".

Despite all the blame and the accusations directed his way, Mosimane has always defended his time with the Egyptian side.

When he was recently asked whether he would return to take charge of the African giants, he was clear that; he had a great time in Egypt, made some good friends, and remained proud of what they managed to achieve.

The former SuperSport United mentor, and the 2016 African Club Coach of the Year, is currently engaged in a private project dubbed Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Soares, Mosimane’s successor, was dismissed after Al Ahly finished outside the top two for the first time since the 1991/92 season.

Marcel Koller has been appointed to take charge of the club.