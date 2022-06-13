Mosimane’s Al Ahly comments were strange and unacceptable - Abdelhamid

The retired star registered his displeasure with how the coach painted the working environment at the club

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Amir Abdelhamid has lashed out at coach Pitso Mosimane for his recent comments.

In a recent interview, Mosimane said he has suffered from high blood pressure and fatigue while taking charge of one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

"Pitso Mosimane’s statements have been strange lately," Abdelhamid told the Al-Mehwar TV channel, as quoted by KingFut. "The things he said about how working at Al Ahly is difficult are completely unacceptable.

"If you are a head coach at Al Ahly, you must deal with the media in an ideal way, and say things that are rational.

"Al Ahly is the biggest club in Africa and it is not unusual for them to be demanding in terms of sporting success."

Explaining how the environment is at the Egyptian giants, Mosimane, however, accepted that all those challenges are a result of the nature of his job.

"I don’t know how I’m doing it; thank God I’m still there. It’s a difficult environment, and it is tiring. It takes a lot of my energy," he explained.

"Coaching has a lot of stresses and sicknesses – I’ve suffered from those things – I must tell you the truth. I’ve suffered from fatigue, and I’ve suffered from high blood pressure. It’s the nature of the business; it’s the nature of the club.

"It’s stress, you don’t sleep well. It’s not all about the social media and pressure from supporters; it’s also about your players – you want them to do this, and they don’t do it. It’s like that at every club. Some players fit in, and some don’t."

Although he has been under constant criticism, especially from the club’s legends, Al Ahly's executive manager, Said Shalaby, all but confirmed the South African will stay with the club.

Article continues below

"There is no decision that came out regarding this, which means that Mosimane will stay," Shalaby said.

"If there were [disputes], we would have said. But we are used in general that our problems are resolved inside the closed rooms and not in public, so there are no disputes.

"The board of directors does not see any problem with the team’s performance under Mosimane."