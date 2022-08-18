Mosimane not ready to ‘downgrade’ in his next job after coaching Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns

The South African tactician is waiting for the right opportunity before making a decision and has not ruled out a national team assignment

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not in a hurry to take up a job until he finds the ‘right’ one.

Mosimane left Al Ahly in June after two years that yielded five trophies and after coaching Africa’s most successful club, the 58-year-old is not ready to downgrade.

“We always have offers, the hold was for me to take a little bit of a break,” said Mosimane as quoted by SABC.

“To be honest I needed that break. 21 years, I’ve always spoken about the sabbatical that I never took, now I got my chance and I don’t know, I feel good, I feel happy to be home. The feet will always itch, but also there must be a right project,” he added.

“You just don’t leave the team that you know you will go to the Champions League final with and you’ve done it three times in a row, that will take you to the World Cup, that will have you to mix with the Bayern [Munich] and to mix with the Chelsea and all that, it’s another level.”

“You don’t just leave that team and suddenly you go anywhere else – and then what’s in for you? You know what I’m trying to say?”

Jingles, as he is famously known, has not ruled out taking over a national team since it will give him a shot at Africa Cup of Nations glory.

“Yes, offers are there, but it must be the right project and yah I’m open even national teams-why not? Because maybe the only thing I haven’t won on the continent is the Afcon. Let’s do the Afcon maybe,” said Mosimane.

There have been calls for Mosimane to take over the South Africa national team job.

“I don’t believe that being with a national team, the football association or contributing to the football of the country then you must be a Bafana coach, I mean it’s part of that but it’s not the whole thing,” he added.

Mosimane won five titles with Al Ahly, including two straight Caf Champions League crowns, having joined them from Sundowns where he led them to 11 trophies, among them five PSL crowns, in an eight-year spell.