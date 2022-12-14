Mosimane: Lucky to see Messi the greatest player of our lifetime in World Cup final

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has explained what it would mean witnessing Lionel Messi play in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final.

Messi and Argentina are in the Fifa World Cup final

It will be the PSG star's second appearance in a World Cup final

Mosimane comments on what that means to him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina captain helped his side beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the final of the global quadrennial competition. Having enjoyed a trophy-laden career, the World Cup crown is the only one missing from Messi’s collection of major silverware.

After the disappointment of losing the 2014 final to Germany, Messi is back in a World Cup decider again and this time he would be eager to get it right. The current World Cup campaign is Messi’s fifth edition.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “We will be lucky enough in our lifetime to see the greatest player in the world play the World Cup final. The only trophy on offer he has not won! Happy for him. Yes, I would have loved to see the semi-final of Messi vs Neymar, but football results are unpredictable,” said Mosimane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is bidding to seal his status as the world’s greatest footballer of all time. Lifting the World Cup could settle the debate on who is the finest footballer this world has ever witnessed between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It would also solve another debate on who is the best ever to grace a football pitch between Messi and the late Diego Maradona. Also, if Argentina claim the World Cup title, it would end their long wait for this trophy that spans since 1986 when Maradona inspired them to the champions podium in Mexico.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Argentina are now waiting to see the winner between defending champions France and Morocco in the other semi-final on Wednesday. The victor from that contest will meet the Albiceleste in Sunday’s final.