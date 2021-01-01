'Not good enough' - Disappointed Mosimane not accepting Mamelodi Sundowns apology

The ex-Masandawana coach was subjected to abuse by supporters who ambushed the Red Devils’ bus, and he has subsequently lashed out

Representatives of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane have refused to accept Mamelodi Sundowns’ apology, condemning a section of their fans for some hostile conduct towards the Egyptian giants just before Saturday’s 1-1 Caf Champions League draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Placards carrying abusive messages directed at Mosimane were displayed by the supporters while insulting chants were aimed at the former Bafana Bafana coach as the Al Ahly bus drove to the stadium.

This left Mosimane fuming after the match, declaring that he is aware of who the individuals behind the conduct are.

On Sunday, Sundowns then issued an apology to Al Ahly, in which they skirted around Mosimane, which the coach’s representatives MT Sports Marketing and Management have now condemned.

“To this effect, as the management company of coach Pitso, we are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC have not apologised to him personally but issued a general statement apologising to Al Ahly ‘and those associated with the team‚’” read the statement as per Sowetan Live.

“This is not good enough. The insults were directed at coach Pitso in his personal capacity and to his mother. We hope that the entire Sundowns family will continue to look at the success of coach Pitso as something to celebrate, not vilify.”

Mosimane’s representatives further slammed Sundowns, alleging that the “bullying” of the coach began during the time he was still in charge of the Brazilians as some elements always wanted him out of the club.

“There are sections of Mamelodi Sundowns FC that have never accepted or made peace with Pitso Mosimane being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family,” the agency continued.

“This is regardless of all the successes he contributed to the club as the head coach of the club from December 2012 to September 2020 [seven years‚ nine months] and 11 titles later.

“MT Sports Marketing and Management would like to state that the incident on Saturday, the 22nd May 2021‚ although deeply disturbing, is not an isolated one.

"For years, including the time that coach Pitso Mosimane was head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, there were many known examples of disruption and efforts to usurp his position within the club.

“The events of Saturday‚ 22nd May 2021 where sections of the club’s supporters hurled abuse at coach Pitso and his mother‚ are confirmation of the grudge that some in the club continue to hold against him even after leaving the club.

“We trust and believe that this matter and the necessary truths that need to be revealed will finally come to the fore in due course. As MT Sports Marketing and Management‚ our stance is that we will not allow for such callous bullying of our client.”

While addressing the post-match press conference on Saturday, Mosimane threatened to expose the people behind the abuse directed at him in a book he said he will publish in future.