'Sometimes strong relationship comes to end' - Johnson opens up about Mosimane break-up at Al Ahly

Former SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC head coach Cavin Johnson has opened up about his surprise departure from Al Ahly.

The 63-year-old tactician parted ways with the African football powerhouse in September this year with the Red Devils having lost the Egyptian Premier League title to their arch-rivals, Zamalek which put the club's head coach Pitso Mosimane under pressure.

Johnson's departure came as a surprise because there was no confirmation from the club or the Johannesburg-born mentor, who worked under his compatriot Mosimane for 11 months at Al Ahly.

The Red Devils clinched back-to-back Caf Champions League titles during Johnson's time with the team and he has now broken his silence about leaving the Cairo-based club.

“Sometimes a strong relationship comes to an end, that’s what happened, if a chance avails itself I would happily return to Al Ahly,” Johnson told Egyptian TV channel ONTime Sports.

“My time with Al Ahly was wonderful, I worked with a professional team, and it added to my experience, Al Ahly is an African icon."

Johnson was linked with several PSL clubs including Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants shortly after leaving Al Ahly, but he remains jobless.

The former Platinum Stars coach explained why he regards working with Al Ahly's club president Mahmoud El Khatib as one of the best things to happen to his career.

“Working under the guidance of Mahmoud El-Khatib is one of the best things in my career," he said.

"He doesn’t speak a lot but he’s always there for the team, and when he speaks, his words have an encouraging effect. El-Khatib was one of Africa’s best players, him being Al Ahly president reflects the club’s ideals.

"He knows how to lead the club to the summit."