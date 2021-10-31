Mosimane and Mngqithi nominated for 2021 IFFHS Men’s World Best Club Coach

South African coaches Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi have been nominated for the 2021 International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Coach of the Year award.

The duo is among 24 coaches who have been shortlisted for the global accolade including world-renowned managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola, Diego Pablo Simeone, Mauricio Pochettino, and Zinedine Zidane.

Mosimane led Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title and Caf Super Cup during the 2020/21 season and he then guided the Egyptian football powerhouse to a third-place finish at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup which was held in Qatar in February this year.

His former colleague, Mngqithi has also enjoyed some success as the Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach with the Tshwane giants clinching the PSL title last season, before steering the team to the 2021 MTN8 trophy on Saturday along with fellow co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Tunisian tactician Moeni Chaabani is the third African coach on the shortlist after winning the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title with Esperance de Tunis last term and he has since joined Egyptian club Al Masry.

Germany head coach Hans-Dieter Flick is the current holder of the IFFHS Coach of the Year award having scooped the accolade as a reward for leading Bayern Munich to the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League title.

The winner of the 2021 accolade is expected to be announced next month.

Full list of nominees:

Thomas Tuchel (Germany, Chelsea)

Josep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina, PSG)

Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

Unai Emeri (Spain, Villarreal)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Norway, Manchester United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern)

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany, Leipzig)

Diego Simeone (Argentina, Atletico Madrid)

Antonio Conte (Italy, Internazionale)

Christophe Galtier (France, Lille)

Yuriy Vernydub (Ukraine, Sheriff)

Renato Gaúcho (Brazil, Flamengo)

Abel Ferreira (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Alexi Stival “Cuca” (Brazil, Atlético Mineiro)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa/Al Ahly SC team)

Manqoba Mngqithi (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Moeni Chaabani (Tunisia, Esp Tunis)

Jim Curtin (USA, Philadelphia Union)

Santiago Solari (Argentina, CF America team)

Javier Aguirre (Mexico, CF Monterrey)

Juan Reynoso (Peru, Cruz Azul team)

Leonardo Jardim (Portugal, Al Hilal FC)

Gi dong Kim (South Korea, Pohang Steelers)