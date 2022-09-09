The 27-year-old Super Eagle was injured during the team's league victory against Toulouse and was ruled out for two weeks prior to Thursday's return

Nigeria international Moses Simon returned from injury as Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed found the back of the net in Nantes 2-1 Europa League victory against Olympiacos on Friday.

Mohamed opened the score for Nantes in 32nd minute before Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy scored into his own net to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute, but Evann Guessand scored the winner in stoppage time.

In the game at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Super Eagles forward Simon was drafted into the matchday squad by manager Antoine Kombouare after missing the team's Ligue 1 matches against RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain owing to injury.

Simon had sustained a quadricep injury during their emphatic 3-1 victory against Toulouse on August 28, a game which saw the Super Eagle setting up one and scoring another.

Though initial reports had ruled him out of action for two weeks, Simon was given a spot on the bench as Nantes looked the most dangerous side from the onset.

A combination between Dennis Appiah and Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago set up Mohamed for the first chance of the game in the 24th minute, but the Pharoah's effort rattled the woodwork.

However, six minutes later, Mohamed made amends, after he raced to meet a cross from Ganago before slotting past Tomas Vaclik.

In the second period, Nantes were pegged back after Moutoussamy scored into his own net following an attempt to clear the ball.

The 27-year-old Super Eagle, who by the time of his injury, had two top-flight goals and one assist to his credit, was then introduced in the 69th minute for Ganago.

He has a chance to put his side ahead in the 79th minute but his miscalculated effort went inches wide.

However, in the dying moments, Guessand connected to a low cross from Ludovic Blas to earn Nantes the much-needed victory.

Simon will hope to return to the starting XI when Nantes travel to face Lorient in the league at Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Sunday.