Moses makes Spartak Moscow debut in victory over Idowu's Khimki

The 29-year-old was immediately drafted into Domenico Tedesco's team, three days after completing his loan move from Chelsea

Victor Moses made his debut as Brian Idowu scored a goal in Khimki's 3-2 defeat on Saturday.

Moses who joined the People's Team on a season-long loan from on Wednesday, replaced Nail Umyarov in the 55th minute for his maiden appearance in the Russian Premier League.

His introduction inspired Spartak Moscow to fight back from a goal deficit as they scored three goals within 20 minutes.

Aleksandr Kokorin cancelled out Reziuan Mirzov's opener for Khimki from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, and goals from Ezequiel Ponce and Jordan Larsson in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively fired Spartak Moscow to a 3-1 lead.

Towards the end of the match, left-back Idowu reduced the deficit for the hosts with his first goal in the Russian Premier League in almost four years which dates back to his time at Amkar Perm.

The Super Eagles defender was assisted by 's Mohamed Konate but his strike was not enough as the visitors took all three points from Arena Khimki.

The victory brought Spartak Moscow level on 24 points with league leaders after 11 matches while Khimki are unmoved in 14th spot with six points after the same number of games.

Moses will be hoping to make his first start for Spartak Moscow when they visit second division club Yenisey for their Russian Cup match on Wednesday.

Internationally, Moses and Idowu played all of Nigeria's games at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

The Chelsea loanee called time on his Super Eagles career after the tournament while Idowu is yet to play in Gernot Rohr's team since their final group match against which ended in a 2-1 loss.