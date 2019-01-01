Moses Etu: Rivers United will suffer if they beat Warri Wolves in the Federation Cup

The Seasiders top official has challenged his players to give everything in the Federation Cup Round of 16 tie against the Pride of Rivers

Warri chairman Moses Etu is upbeat about his team’s chances against as both teams step out to play their Round of 16 Federation Cup game in Yenagoa on Sunday.

The Seasiders came second in the Delta State but they have surprised all including themselves to get to the Last 16 of the Cup competition.

It is because of this that Etu hinted they have nothing to lose ahead of their clash with the Pride of Rivers whom he called the favourites ahead of the game.

“We got to this stage against all odds,” Etu told the media.

Article continues below

“Rivers United are a big team so if they beat us, it is not going to be news, but if we beat them, it will be headline news.”

“We respect them because they have star players and a great manager, Stanley Eguma. Hopefully, we will give them a good run for their money. If they win, they will suffer for the victory.”

Warri Wolves came second in the 2015-16 Professional Football League season and represented the country on the continent in 2016 but they got demoted to the lower league the same year. It has been difficult for the club to regain their topflight status.