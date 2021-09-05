Morsy: Ex-Middlesbrough star reveals Ipswich Town ambitions

Following his move to Portman Road, the ex-Egypt international has set his sights on helping the Tractor Boys earn promotion to the English second tie

Sam Morsy has expressed his desire to help Ipswich Town earn promotion to the English Championship at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Having completed a short time spell at Middlesbrough, the 29-year-old joined the English League One side after agreeing on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

With that move, the midfielder joins Sone Aluko (Nigeria), Macauley Bonne (Zimbabwe), Idris El Mizouni (Tunisia) and Toto Nsiala (Congo) in Paul Cook’s squad.

In a chat with the club website, the former Wigan Athletic and Barnsley star opened up on his mission to Portman Road.

"The immediate aim is to get promoted and that’s what I’ve come to the club to do," said Morsy.

"You can’t dress it up, the aim is promotion given the size of this club, the players and the manager.

"I know the owners want to invest in the squad and want us to be a force in the Championship.

“They’ve backed the manager and the manager has been promoted from this league before so it’s exciting.

"There are some very good players here. With Kyle Edwards; my good friend, Lee Peltier, has had nothing but good things to say about him and about how good he is. Obviously, the [Bersant] Celina signing is a big one, Conor Chaplin scored a lot of goals in the Championship.

The Egyptian was given the marching orders in the 81st minute of his final appearance for Boro as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

As a result of that, he will miss Town’s next three league fixtures versus Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City.

When asked about his favourite position, he said: "I play in midfield. I like to get the ball from the defence and start attacks.

“I break up play. I try to control and dictate games.

"I don’t want to be banned but it gives me time to find a place to live here and sort out personal things so when I am playing, I’m fully focused on the job.

"I’ve got to fully adapt to Ipswich now and hopefully have a good season."