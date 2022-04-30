Morocco’s Hakimi on target as PSG throw away two goal lead to draw against Strasbourg

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi was among the goals as Paris Saint-Germain squandered a two-goal lead to get just a 3-3 draw against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade de la Meinau on Friday night.

It was Kevin Gameiro, who put the home side ahead with only three minutes played, but the champions responded as Kylian Mbappe equalised with a neat finish in the 23rd minute. Mbappe then turned the provider for the second as he teed up Hakimi to put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute.

It was Mbappe, who rifled home the third in the 68th minute but an own goal from Marco Verratti in the 75th minute gave Strasbourg hope and they earned a share of the spoils courtesy of a composed finish from Anthony Caci at the death.

PSG went into the game knowing they had already wrapped up the title and they found themselves trailing early in the game when Gameiro latched on to a through ball behind the PSG defence and then fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a tight angle.

In the ninth minute, Strasbourg thought they had doubled their lead after Adrien Thomasson found the back of the net courtesy of a deflection from Sergio Ramos as the ball looped over Donnarumma, but the effort was chalked off for offside against Ludovic Ajorque.

It was Mbappe, who pulled the visitors' level with a fine goal from a counter, the forward taking a good first touch in the inside-left channel before placing his effort between the legs of Matz Sels to find the back of the net.

It was 1-1 at the half-time break and on resumption, Hakimi scored for the champions, meeting a move initiated by Neymar and Mbappe to beat Sels and four minutes later, Mbappe, took the game away from Strasbourg following a horrendous mistake from Djiku.

The Strasbourg defender played a blind backpass to Sels and placed the ball straight into the path of Mbappe, who struck it home. However, Strasbourg reduced the deficit when Senegal international Habib Diallo’s header hit Verratti before strolling past Donnarumma.

Caci then made it 3-3 as he coasted in unmarked at the back post to steer home an equaliser with a precise finish, sending the home fans into raptures.

Hakimi has managed 29 appearances overall and accumulated 2,306 minutes of playing time. He has been selected in the starting XI in 26 of these appearances across their 35 fixtures and entered as a substitute on three occasions.

It was against Troyes that Hakimi scored for the first time in the league this season in a 2-1 victory on August 7. In last season's Serie A, Hakimi played in 37 games for Inter Milan, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.